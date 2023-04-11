CNBC Investing Club

This Friday could hold the key to our bank stocks and the direction of the market for weeks

Zev Fima@zevfima
People walk past a Wells Fargo branch on January 10, 2023 in New York City.
Leonardo Munoz | View Press | Corbis News | Getty Images

The countdown is on. Earnings season is set to kick off Friday with the banks, one of ours among them. The whole sector came under heavy pressure last month after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. How the banks deliver could set the market tone in the coming weeks.