Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' shoes just became the most expensive sneakers ever sold

Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from 'The Last Dance' season were expected to sell for $2million to $4 million.

A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes have become the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold at auction.

Sotheby's says the Nike Air Jordan 13 sneakers sold for a record $2.2 million on Tuesday. The basketball legend wore during them during the 1998 NBA Finals, known as "The Last Dance" because it was Jordan's final year with the Chicago Bulls.

It may be a new world record, but the shoes sold on the lower end of estimates. They had been expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million, the auction house told CNBC last month.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles.