Bitcoin is one year away from a major technical event. History suggests the start of another bull run

In this article BTC.CM= Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

The bitcoin halving is an event that happens roughly every four years where rewards to miners are cut in halve, effectively limiting supply of the token. S3studio | Getty Images

watch now

"This tends to happen a year or so prior to the Bitcoin's halving event, which is slated next for around April 2024," Ayyar told CNBC via email.

What is the bitcoin halving?

Bitcoin halvings take place roughly every four years, or every time another 210,000 "blocks" are added to the blockchain. The event cuts the rewards to bitcoin miners — volunteers running specialized equipment to validate transactions on the network and mint new tokens — by 50%. The aim is to reduce the number of new bitcoin unit released into the market. Currently, bitcoin miners receive 6.25 bitcoin for each block they successfully mine. This means their computer had the right amount of computing power needed to solve the cryptographic puzzles that secure the bitcoin network and prevent it from being compromised by malicious actors. Once the next bitcoin halving occurs, this reward will be reduced to 3.125 bitcoin.

watch now

Backers of the cryptocurrency say this can help push up the price by enhancing bitcoin scarcity. The maximum number of bitcoins that will ever exist in circulation is capped at 21 million. This is ensured by the halving mechanism, whereby rewards for mining bitcoin will eventually be slashed to $0. Before the last halving, which took place on May 11, 2020, the price of bitcoin increased by 19% in the preceding 12 months, from $7,191.36 to $8,568.88, according to figures from CCData. During the halving before that — which occurred on Jul. 9, 2016 — bitcoin rallied 142% compared with the 12 months prior, moving from $269.14 to $651.83.

The first ever halving of Nov. 28, 2012 saw the price of bitcoin balloon by 384% to $12.35 from $2.55, CCData's figures show. "Analysing historical Bitcoin halving patterns, it appears that investors often accumulate Bitcoin in the run-up to the halving event, although the exact timing and extent of returns post-halving can differ," Jamie Sly, analyst at CryptoCompare, told CNBC. "The accumulation period from the market bottom after the breakout to the halving date has historically spanned at least 500 days." Sly added: "This would mean, if we were to assume that the market bottom for this cycle was in November last year (when Bitcoin hit a yearly low of $15,760), then we are only 142 days into the current cycle. This would correlate with the next expected Bitcoin halving date, which is another 378 days ahead."

Bitcoin's post-halving gains

The bitcoin price tends to spike even higher, in the months that follow halving. After the halving of May 11, 2020, the cryptocurrency rallied 688.31% in the following 546 days, reaching a then record high of $67,549.14 on Nov. 8, 2021, according to CCData.