EPA proposes auto pollution limits to aggressively boost electric vehicle sales

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures after driving a Hummer EV during a tour at the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 17, 2021.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed new tailpipe emissions limits that could require as much as 67% of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric, representing the country's most aggressive climate regulations to date.

The proposed limits would surpass President Joe Biden's previous commitment to have EVs make up roughly 50% of cars sold by 2030 and accelerate the country's clean energy transition. The limits would also substantially reduce climate-changing emissions from the transportation sector, the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gases.

Despite a rise in EV sales in the U.S. in recent years, EV sales accounted for only 5.8% of all the 13.8 million new vehicles sold in the country last year, an increase from 3.1% the year before, according to data from the Kelley Blue Book. The U.S. is the world's third-largest market for EVs behind China and Europe.

The limits wouldn't require a specific amount of annual EV sales but rather set pollution standards for cars and trucks, which would force the auto industry to sell a lot more EVs in order to meet the requirements. The agency projects the standards would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of carbon emissions through 2055, equivalent to more than twice the total U.S. carbon emissions in 2022.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is set to announce the proposed limits later today at the agency headquarters in Washington. The limits will be made available for public review and comment and will likely face legal challenges.

"This is a very ambitious proposal," Regan said during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. "This proposal solicits a number of ways to achieve these goals and we plan to strategically engage all our stakeholders."