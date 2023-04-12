CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street sees a semiconductor industry bottom coming. Here's how we're playing the stocks

Nvidia's A100 GPU, used to train ChatGPT and other generative AI, is shown at the demo center of Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, CA, on February 9, 2023.
Semiconductor stocks are on a roll this year, with Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) leading the way.