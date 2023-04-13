DOJ will ask Supreme Court to intervene in abortion pill case after ruling partially blocks access

In this 2018 photo, mifepristone and misoprostol pills are provided at a Carafem clinic for medication abortions in Skokie, Illinois.

A federal appeals court has allowed the abortion pill mifepristone to remain on the U.S. market for now, but it imposed major restrictions on the medication that will significantly limit access.

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals late Wednesday blocked U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's order that suspended the Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone. The court said federal statutes of limitations appear to bar the anti-abortion groups who brought the lawsuit from challenging the agency's more than two-decade-old approval of the drug.

But the court temporarily rolled back major changes the FDA has implemented over the years to make mifepristone easier to use and obtain. The order bars mail delivery of the abortion pill. Patients will now have to obtain the prescription drug from a doctor and will have to undergo several examinations in person while they are taking the medication.

The court changed the time frame when mifepristone can be administered to up to 49 days into the pregnancy, down from the previous 70 days.

The three judge panel voted 2-1 in favor of reimposing restrictions on mifepristone. Judges Kurt Engelhardt and Andrew Oldham, who were appointed by former President Donald Trump, voted in favor. Judge Catharina Haynes, who was appointed by former President George Bush, supported blocking Kacsmaryk's entire order for a brief period.

The court has expedited the case to oral arguments at the next available date.

The Justice Department is certain to challenge the 5th Circuit's decision. The government's lawyers and Danco Laboratories, the distributor of mifepristone, have vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court if necessary.

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America condemned the 5th Circuit's decision as a rejection of science and law that jeopardizes the health of millions of people by limiting access to medication abortion and undermines the drug approval system.

"The federal judiciary has — for the second time this week — rejected science and the law, and this time, the court decided they had the authority to re-write mifepristone's label," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood. "If allowed to stand, the consequences of this decision will be catastrophic not just for medication abortion access, but the entire drug approval system."

The Alliance Defending Freedom, the anti-abortion group that sued the FDA, said the appeals court decision restores critical safeguards while the litigation proceeds.

Mifepristone, used in combination with another drug, misoprostol, is the most common method used to terminate a pregnancy in the U.S. The order does not impact misoprostol, which is commonly used as a standalone abortion medication in other parts of the world.

The outcome of the court battle over the pill could alter access to abortion even in states where it remains legal after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

The appeals court said the FDA's decision to lift the requirement that patients obtain the abortion pill in person created "a sea change in the legal framework governing mifepristone distribution." That requirement was the FDA's primary tool to ensure safe distribution or use of the drug, the court said.

The court cited a warning the FDA issued with its 2000 approval that surgery might be necessary if mifepristone results in an incomplete abortion, along with a form the agency requires patients to sign that indicates the drug may not work in 2 to 7 out of every 100 women who take mifepristone. That form instructs patients to contact a health-care provider immediately if they have a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher for more than four hours, heavy bleeding or severe stomach discomfort.

"FDA thus cannot deny that serious complications from mifepristone are certainly impending," the judges wrote in their order. "Those complications are right there on the Patient Agreement Form that FDA itself approved and that Danco requires every mifepristone user to sign."