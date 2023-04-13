CNBC Investing Club

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy needs to take a page out of Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting playbook at Meta

thumbnail
Paulina Likos
Andy Jassy, chief executive officer of Amazon.Com Inc., speaks during the GeekWire Summit in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Andy Jassy, CEO of Club holding Amazon (AMZN), said Thursday he's committed to investing in overall growth while creating cost efficiencies throughout the enterprise. But the e-commerce and cloud giant has not embarked on the kind of substantial cost-cutting measures needed to fundamentally improve profitability in the same way as some of its Big Tech brethren.