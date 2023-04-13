Ether rises after the Shanghai upgrade, bringing year-to-date gain to more than 65%

The price of ether climbed on Thursday, after investors put uncertainty surrounding the long-awaited Shanghai upgrade behind them.

Ether rose more than 4.5% to $1,989.02, according to Coin Metrics, while bitcoin gained more than 1%.

After a two-year lock up period, Ethereum staking withdrawals were enabled by the Shanghai upgrade around 6:30 p.m. ET on April 12.

Investors were optimistic but cautious in the weeks leading up to Shanghai, also known as "Shapella." While many agree the upgrade is good for Ethereum in the long-term – because it allows more liquidity to ether investors and stakers which could also be a catalyst for a change in institutional participation – there was more uncertainty around how it would affect the price the week of.

Noelle Acheson, an economist and author of the "Crypto is Macro Now" newsletter said she's skeptical the sudden move higher in ether isn't entirely Shanghai-driven.

"It seems to be a bet on the overall liquidity outlook, but relief that Shapella did not produce a sharp drop is driving ETH's outperformance this morning," she told CNBC.