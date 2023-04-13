CNBC Investing Club

A flurry of news outside the portfolio has implications for 3 of our stocks

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
A pedestrian carries a Louis Vuitton shopping bag, from a store operated by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, on New Bond Street in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Hollie Adams | Bloomberg | Getty Images

First-quarter earnings season is about to kick off, and investors should be prepared to be inundated with endless headlines, news stories and analyses — some more useful than others — about a myriad of companies.