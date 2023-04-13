Arrest made in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, men reportedly knew each other

San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin tells CNBC that an arrest has been made in the April 4 fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Earlier on Thursday, local San Francisco news outlet Mission Local reported that police went to Emeryville, California, with a warrant to arrest a suspect in the case, but CNBC has not yet been able to confirm the identity of the suspect so is not naming him here. According to the report, however, the suspect worked in the tech industry and knew Lee.

Peskin separately told NBC Bay Area that the San Francisco Police Department arrested an individual in Emeryville and that "apparently" the murder was "not a random act," but offered no further details. The police department is expected to hold a press conference with more details later on Thursday.

San Francisco police officers found Lee, 43, with stab wounds at 2:35 AM in a deserted part of downtown San Francisco. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said at the time.

Lee had been working as the chief product officer of the cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. He previously served as chief technology officer of Square (now known as Block ), a financial technology company co-founded by the former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey. Lee went on to create Cash App, a money transfer service.

He was also an investor in Elon Musk's SpaceX venture as well as other tech firms, such as the social audio app Clubhouse, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was widely praised by former colleagues, including MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard, who said in a Twitter thread that Lee was a "brilliant" visionary with a "kaleidoscopic" mind.

— NBC Bay Area contributed reporting to this article.