Trump faces deposition in New York AG Letitia James' fraud lawsuit

Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 12, 2023.

Donald Trump said he is being deposed Thursday in New York City as part of the state attorney general's $250 million civil lawsuit alleging widespread fraud by the former president and his company.

Trump announced on social media overnight that he had "just arrived in Manhattan for a deposition in front of" New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of the sweeping lawsuit.

In another post Thursday morning, Trump said he was "heading downtown" to be deposed. He accused James of leaking that the appointment was scheduled at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Trump's trip marks the second time in less than two weeks that he has traveled to the Empire State to respond to court actions against him. The ex-president faces multiple criminal and civil proceedings as he makes a third bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump previously flew from his home state of Florida to New York to surrender to authorities following his indictment in a separate criminal case centered on hush money payments made before the 2016 presidential election. The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in that case, which is being prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Neither James' office nor attorneys for Trump immediately responded to requests for comment on the deposition.

James filed the civil fraud lawsuit last September against Trump, three of his adult children, the Trump Organization and others. The suit accuses Trump of repeatedly overstating the values of his assets in statements to banks, insurance companies and the IRS in order to obtain better loan and tax terms.

In addition to the hefty financial penalty, James wants to bar Trump's companies from doing business in New York. She also wants to permanently stop Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from serving as an officer of a company in the state.

Last August, before James filed the fraud suit, Trump sat for a deposition with James' office and invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Trump's social media posts ahead of the latest deposition railed against James, the first Black woman to hold her title, as a "racist" and a "lowlife" who was biased against him.