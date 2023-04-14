Ether rallies 12% in two days, topping $2,100 after tech upgrade

Ether, the digital token of the Ethereum blockchain, is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market value.

Cryptocurrencies built on their post-Shanghai/Shapella gains Friday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that Ethereum's latest tech upgrade was completed successfully and without some of the potentially negative aftereffects they initially feared.

Ether rose another 5% Friday morning to $2,113.73, bringing its two-day gain to nearly 12%, according to Coin Metrics. It's on pace to end the week up 14%

The ETH rally lifted other cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin rising more than 1% to $30,795.99. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap climbed to $30,000 on Monday, for the first time since June. It's set to post a 10% gain for the week.