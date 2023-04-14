Farewell to Broadway’s iconic 'Phantom:' Final shows sell out as some tickets go for up to $4,000

Signed playbills are seen backstage ahead of The Phantom of the Opera's final performance on April 16 after 35 years on Broadway in New York City, April 12, 2023.

After more than three decades, Broadway's longest-running musical, "The Phantom of the Opera," is coming to an close on Sunday.

The show is going out with a bang, too — it's been the highest-grossing Broadway show for the past 12 consecutive weeks. On its final weekend, some tickets are going for nearly $4,000 each on third-party resell sites.

For the week ended April 9, the show's eight performances ran at full capacity, raking in a cool $3.65 million, according to the Broadway League. For comparison, this time last year, the show brought in just over $1 million for the week ending April 17, 2022.

The show's total ticket sales significantly increased after the announcement of its closing and extension, with a weekly gross above $2 million since mid-December and above $3 million since mid-March.

"Phantom" has been sold out for weeks, resembling its success in 1988, press agent Mike Borowski told CNBC.