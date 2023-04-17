Alphabet shares dip to start the week. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Alphabet 's latest news. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the tech giant as its shares fell 2.6%. The action followed a report in The New York Times that Samsung is considering a switch from Google to Microsoft's Bing as its default search engine on its devices. Further, Morgan Stanley reiterated Alphabet as overweight and remained bullish on the stock heading into earnings next week. Alphabet is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.