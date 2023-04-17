CNBC Investing Club

Apple's new financial product strengthens its ecosystem — and our investment case

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Customers shop at an Apple store on November 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Apple's (AAPL) latest banking offering — a savings account with a 4.15% annual percentage yield — bolsters the Club's own-it, don't-trade-it mantra. It demonstrates the iPhone maker's ability to steadily roll out new services that expand its product ecosystem, while strengthening customer loyalty.