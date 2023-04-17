Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

- Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has been delayed on the eve of its scheduled start date, an official for the court hearing the case said.
The conclusion of the jury selection process and the start of opening statements, which were set for Monday morning, have been pushed to Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Delaware Superior Court.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.