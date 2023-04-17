Rep. George Santos, who admitted lying about his resume, announces 2024 reelection bid

Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican lawmaker from New York whose brief time in office has been draped in scandal, announced Monday he will seek reelection in 2024.

The embattled congressman will seek a second term after he admitted to lying about key details of his resume as a candidate, one of a laundry list of controversies that have spurred some in Santos' own party to call for him to resign.

A press release shared Monday afternoon on Santos' Twitter page did not acknowledge his tumultuous start in Congress. It instead portrayed him as a "dependable conservative vote" and noted he is the first openly gay Republican elected to the House.

"Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done," Santos said in a statement released by his campaign. "I'm proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3."

