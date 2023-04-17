Fetterman and McConnell return to the Senate, but Feinstein remains in California

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) waves to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman both returned to the Capitol on Monday after significant medical absences, leaving only one senator, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, still away with no firm return date.

McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion and a broken rib from a March 8 fall at a Washington hotel. After several days in the hospital, the Kentucky Republican was moved to a rehab facility.

"Suffice to say this was not the first time being hardheaded has served me very well," McConnell quipped Monday, during his first remarks on the Senate floor since the fall. "Needless to say, I am very happy to be back."

Fetterman, a 53-year-old from Pennsylvania, stepped away from the Senate in February to seek inpatient treatment for clinical depression at Water Reed Army Medical Center. He was released from the hospital in late March.

"I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works," Fetterman said in a statement after return home from the hospital. "This isn't about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help."

The return of both Fetterman and McConnell this week after the Senate's Easter recess has served to highlight the one senator who has not returned from their prolonged medical absence: the California lawmaker Feinstein, an 89-year-old who last voted in the Senate in early February. As the Democratic caucus holds a 51-49 majority in the chamber and slim advantages on its committees, absences can stifle the progress of bills and nominations.