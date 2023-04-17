Nikki Haley gets early support from wealthy donors while some remain on the sidelines

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley listens as she is introduced at a campaign town hall meeting, in Salem, New Hampshire, U.S., March 28, 2023. Brian Snyder | Reuters

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration official, has emerged as an early favorite of several wealthy donors as she pursues the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race. Team Stand for America, a joint fundraising committee raising cash for Haley's campaign for president, and two other pro-Haley PACs received more than two dozen contributions from a mix of billionaires and wealthy executives during the first quarter, according to a CNBC analysis of new campaign finance filings. Oil and gas magnate Harold Hamm, Wall Street titan Aryeh Bourkoff and New Balance owner Jim Davis are among the joint committee's big donors, according to the records. A spokeswoman for Haley's campaign did not return a request for comment before publication.

Still, several of the biggest donors have remained on the sidelines ahead of the GOP primary next year, with some waiting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce whether he'll run for the White House. Longshot candidate Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, in contrast, loaned over $10 million to his campaign in the first quarter and relied on about $1 million in contributions from others, including at least half a dozen wealthy donors, according to his campaign filings. Both Haley and Ramaswamy are trailing former President Donald Trump, according to the latest public polls. A Fox News survey taken in late March shows Haley with 3% of support from Republican voters, with Ramaswamy holding at 1%. Trump had 54% of participants' support, with DeSantis picking up 24%. The poll surveyed just over 1,000 registered voters. Republican megadonors have been looking for a strong alternative to Trump who could win the primary and appeal to a broader base of voters in the general election against President Joe Biden, who has said he is planning to run for reelection. Team Stand for America's filing says the group received individual donations from wealthy donors ranging from $5,000 to $16,600. The joint fundraising committee finished raising over $4.3 million, while the Haley campaign itself brought in around $5.1 million, according to FEC records. Team Stand for America transferred about $1.8 million to the Haley campaign on March 31, according to the records.

Hamm, the executive chairman of oil and natural gas company Continental Resources, donated $16,600 to Team Stand for America last month, according to the filing. Hamm supported former President Donald Trump during the 2016 election and later backed the Trump endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. He told the Financial Times in an interview published last year that he didn't think Trump should run again in 2024. "Loyalty's a big thing with us — it's very necessary with leaders," Hamm told the FT. "And I wish Trump could have been a lot more loyal to his people." The former president overlooked Hamm to become Energy secretary in his administration, the FT said. Hamm and his family are worth a combined $18.5 billion, according to Forbes. Hamm isn't the only previous Trump ally turning to help Haley. Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who said last year that the former president was a "deeply wounded narcissist," donated $5,000 to the Haley joint fundraising committee. Leonard Stern, the CEO of real estate firm Hartz Mountain Industries, contributed the same amount as Hamm to Team Stand for America in March. Forbes says he has a net worth of $7.6 billion. Stern, Cobb and a spokeswoman for Hamm did not return requests for comment before publication.

