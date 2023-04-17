CNBC Investing Club

We're downgrading one of our tech stocks and raising the price target on another

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images

We're downgrading our rating on one tech stock in the portfolio whose AI initiatives may be lagging its competitors and increasing the price target on another that is gaining market share.