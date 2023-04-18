CNBC Investing Club

J&J's 2025 drug sales forecast should not be tripping up investors. There's so much else like

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A logo sits on a wall inside Johnson & Johnson's innovation centre in London, U.K., on Thursday, July 18, 2013.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) before-the-bell Tuesday reported a strong first quarter, with sales up more than 5.5% and earnings eking out an annual increase.

Shares of the Dow component and Club holding should not be losing 2.5% on these kinds of results.