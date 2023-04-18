Southwest Airlines pauses departures after reporting technical problems

Southwest Airlines aircrafts are seen at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on December 22, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Southwest Airlines paused departures on Tuesday after reporting technical problems, delaying flights around the country.

As of 10:48 a.m. ET, more than 1,200 flights, or 30% of Southwest's schedule, were delayed, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.

"We're aware of intermittent issues with our website and mobile app, but we're working hard in making sure our Customers have full capabilities on our site," read a response post from Southwest's Twitter account. "Updates will be communicated when the site is fully functional. Please continue to hang in there with us!"

The airline didn't immediately comment further.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the carrier requested the pause.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.