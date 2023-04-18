Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Western Alliance, Interactive Brokers and more

In this photo illustration the Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen, with graphic representation of the stock market in the background.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Netflix — The streaming giant's shares gained less than 1% after dipping more than 10% in after-hours trading. Netflix posted a beat on per-share earnings, but fell short of Wall Street's estimates for revenue, according to Refinitiv. The company said it's pushing back the full rollout of its password-sharing crackdown, which was originally planned for the first quarter.

Interactive Brokers — The brokerage firm's shares pulled back 4% after Interactive Brokers reported quarterly results. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.35, below a consensus estimate of $1.41, according to Refinitiv.

First Horizon National — Shares added 2% in extended trading. The bank holding company posted adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share against a consensus estimate of 47 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Western Alliance Bancorp — The regional bank popped nearly 15%. Revenues came for the latest quarter came in at $552 million, compared to the $666 million anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Investors have been focused on the stability of deposits in response to the broader fallout in the sector last month.

Intuitive Surgical — Shares added 8% after Intuitive Surgical posted an earnings beat. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 against a consensus estimate of $1.20 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in ahead of expectations at $1.70 billion, compared to estimates of $1.59 billion. Revenue grew 14% compared to a year ago.

United Airlines — The airline gained 1.3% on forward guidance in the company's latest earnings report that forecasts a second-quarter profit. Still, the company posted an adjusted loss per share of 63 cents in the first quarter, compared to an expected loss of 73 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.