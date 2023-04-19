Israel PM cautions Saudi Arabia about Iran after China-brokered deal, urges greater U.S. presence

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 16: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Germany. Sean Gallup | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Saudi leadership of the dangers of reigniting ties with long-standing rival Iran following a China-brokered deal last month, while urging greater U.S. engagement in the Middle East region. "Those who partner with Iran partner with misery. Look at Lebanon, look at Yemen, look at Syria, look at Iraq," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an interview Wednesday, stressing that "95% of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran." The China-brokered March 10 détente between long-term rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran has dealt a blow to Netanyahu's diplomatic crusade of pursuing Tehran's political isolation. It also prospectively set back Israel's attempts to normalize relations with Riyadh, one of the wealthiest and most influential Arab states and a historical supporter of Palestinians. Already, relations have resumed to a point of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi inviting King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit Iran, according to comments of an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman cited by Iran's state news agency Irna. Addressing the deal, Netanyahu told CNBC on Wednesday, "I think it has probably a lot more to do with the desire to de-escalate or even eliminate the long-standing conflict in Yemen. I think that Saudi Arabia, the leadership there, has no illusions about who are their adversaries, and who are their friends." CNBC has reached out to the Iranian foreign ministry for comment. The foreign policy hit comes at a time when Netanyahu contends with domestic tensions over his controversial judicial overhaul and recent salvos against alleged Lebanon-based infrastructures belonging to the Iran-funded Hamas militant group — which both Israel and the U.S. designate as a terrorist organization. Before that, footage of Israeli forces beating worshippers in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque during the Arabic holy month of Ramadan drew international condemnations, including from Saudi Arabia.

watch now

The Saudi-Iran agreement also marked a breakthrough for China — a key ally of Iran and major trade partner of Saudi Arabia — which has increasingly attempted to position itself as a diplomatic mediator in global politics and has inclusively been entreated by European leaders to use its sway on Russia to help resolve the war in Ukraine. Beijing's 12-point peace plan for Ukraine, introduced on the one-year anniversary of the conflict, has yet to gain traction. Netanyahu denied awareness of any Chinese initiative to intercede to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. "I'm not aware of any specific offer of this kind," he said. "Look, we respect China, we deal with China a great deal. But we also know we have an indispensable alliance with our great friend the United States."

Israel seeks Saudi rekindling

Israel has made critical inroads to reconnect with Arab states since the September 2020 Abraham Accords mediated by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement re-established relations between Israel and Saudi allies Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — a second divergence from the Saudi agenda, after Abu Dhabi in December 2018 then-controversially announced it would reopen its embassy in the Iran-allied Syria. A day later, Bahrain stated it had never interrupted diplomatic relations with Damascus. Sudan and Morocco have also recognized Israel in the years since the Abraham Accords. But Saudi Arabia — with whom Israel has historically shared security concerns over Iran's nuclear progress and military funding activity in the Middle East — has so far eluded Netanyahu's diplomatic courtship. "We'd like very much to have peace with Saudi Arabia. Because I think it would be another huge quantum leap for peace. In many ways it would end the Arab-Israeli conflict," the Israeli prime minister told CNBC on Wednesday, noting this could pave the path for further diplomacy with Palestinians. "The way to get peace, ultimately, is to go to the Arab states first, make peace with the Arab world, and circle back in, then make peace with the Palestinians who realize Israel is here to stay," he said.

watch now

Narrowing down to just the potential of a relationship with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu said, "I think the sky's the limit. And even the sky's not the limit, because there are many opportunities in space as well." Saudi Arabia has yet to show signs of thawing fidelity toward the Palestinian Authority, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Jeddah on April 19, according to both Saudi and Palestinian outlets.

U.S. commitment