CNBC Investing Club

Morgan Stanley delivered a solid quarter, despite gathering macroeconomic clouds

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
The Morgan Stanley headquarters building is seen on January 17, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, even as the stock came under pressure due to rising expenses. But the results, including stellar non-interest income, were impressive in a challenging economic environment.