Netflix shares drop after mixed earnings. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Netflix 's latest quarterly results. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the streaming service as its shares fell more than 3% on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Netflix posted mixed first-quarter results with earnings that beat expectations and revenue falling short of analysts' forecasts, according to Refinitiv. The company also delayed the rollout of its password-sharing crackdown , pushed from the first quarter of this year to the second. Despite the results, UBS upgraded Netflix to a buy . The firm sees upside opportunities in subscribers and pricing power.