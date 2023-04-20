The priciest tickets for Singapore's Formula One night race are gone — and others are going fast

So much for cheap tickets selling out first.

The priciest tickets to attend Singapore's Formula One race this year are gone, despite being priced at an all-time high of 11,016 Singapore dollars ($8,260) for a three-day pass.

Tickets for the "Paddock Club" entitle ticketholders to air-conditioned suites, unlimited Champagne, food and live performances, plus "exclusive access to the coveted daily Pit Lane Walk which gives an up-close view of the F1 cars, garages, and crew," according to the race website.

Sunday night tickets for the Paddock Club, which overlooks the pit garage, are gone, though tickets for Friday or Saturday, which sell for $2,808 and $4,104 respectively, are still available, according to the website.