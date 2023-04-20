Investing in Space special report: Starship succeeds, in spite of failure

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on a brief uncrewed test flight near Brownsville, Texas, U.S. April 20, 2023.

As I sprinted for a flight in the Dallas airport near midnight last night, I didn't actually think SpaceX was going to light up Starship's engines this morning.

And even with the Super Heavy booster successfully ignited, I still didn't think the rocket would get off the ground.

But I showed up nonetheless – as a reporter, you don't miss a chance to witness history – and SpaceX delivered a show in return. Five miles away from where the Raptor engines were coming to life, as dust and smoke obscured the rocket on the launchpad, scattered applause broke out. Many held their breath and squinted to see any movement.

Starship took off — with an eruption of cheers and then, the thunderous, crackling roar of the rocket accelerating. It flew for a couple minutes before exploding, but that fiery result is not the most significant takeaway from this launch. This was an experimental test flight, and the first of its kind for a U.S. rocket larger and more powerful than any in history.

Not destroying the launchpad? Success. Flying for multiple minutes? Success. Collecting a trove of data about a new launch vehicle's performance? Success.

Completing the full flight to Kauai would have been a stunning accomplishment, but today's launch was no less remarkable. As evidenced by the reaction from the leaders of the world's top space agencies, NASA and ESA, the progress by SpaceX today demonstrates exactly what Starship can do for the space sector — and kicks plans into high gear.

Watching Starship slowly climb into the Texas sun made an idea that seemed impossible suddenly very real.

As I was leaving the press viewing site, I ran into Inspiration4 astronaut Sian Proctor, who summed up how the crowds at South Padre Island were feeling, and detailed her own excitement, having launched with SpaceX herself already:

"My expectation was that it was going to be amazing, and it was," Proctor said. "I was thinking 'Wow, that would be amazing to take on a ride.'"

Michael Sheetz is CNBC's space reporter – send tips, talent moves and more to michael.sheetz@nbcuni.com. Listen to CNBC's "Manifest Space" podcast, hosted by Morgan Brennan, wherever you find podcasts.