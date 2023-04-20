Nokia shares slide after it misses quarterly profit estimates

Nokia new logo displayed on mobile, with Nokia logo on screen.

Finnish telecoms giant Nokia on Thursday posted quarterly operating profit that fell short of market expectations.

The firm reported operating profit of 479 million euros ($524.94 million) in the first quarter, down from 583 million in the same period last year.

The number was also below a forecast of 532.4 million euros from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Nokia said its comparable gross margin also fell 300 basis points to 37.7% from 40.7%.

This was "due to regional mix and a lower contribution from Nokia Technologies partly related to a license option exercised in Q4 2022," Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia grew its net sales by 10% to 5.86 billion euros, which was better than the 5.72 billion euros estimated by analysts.

"We have seen a shift in our regional mix. We had slowdown in North America but we had really strong growth in India," Pekka Lundmark, CEO of Nokia, told CNBC.

Shares of Nokia tumbled sharply on news of Nokia's earnings report, plunging over 8% by the close Thursday afternoon.