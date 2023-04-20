Nuclear fusion will not be regulated the same way nuclear fission is — a big win for the fusion industry

Physicist Stephen Wukitch stands next to the partially disassembled now defunct fusion reactor core at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Plasma Science & Fusion Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on January 25, 2023. - The lab is working with partners to build a new fusion reactor testing core.

The top regulatory agency for nuclear materials safety in the U.S. voted unanimously to regulate the burgeoning fusion industry in a different way than the nuclear fission industry is, and the fusion industry is celebrating that as a major win.

As a result, some provisions specific to fission reactors, like requiring funding to cover claims from nuclear meltdowns, won't apply to fusion plants. (Fusion reactors cannot melt down.)

The nation's top regulatory body for nuclear power plants and other nuclear materials, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, announced the results of its vote on Friday.

"Up until now, there was real uncertainty about how fusion would be regulated in the United States — this decision makes clear who will regulate fusion energy facilities and what developers will have to do to meet those regulations," Andrew Holland, CEO of the industry group, the Fusion Industry Association, told CNBC. "It is extremely important."

Other differences include looser requirements around foreign ownership of nuclear fusion plants, and no need for mandatory hearings at the federal level during the licensing process, Holland explained.

The decision had been in the works for some time. On Jan. 4, the staff of the NRC had submitted three recommendations to the Commission's decisionmaking committee for how to regulate fusion. Those three options were to regulate nuclear fusion in the same way nuclear fission is regulated, regulate them based on the materials involved in the process or take a hybrid approach of the two options, Scott Burnell, spokesperson for the NRC told CNBC.

In that earlier communication, the staff of the NRC suggested regulating fusion like fission "is a poor fit with our rules," Burnell told CNBC. But the decision wasn't final until the NRC Commission voted.

The 93 nuclear reactors currently operating in the United States are all nuclear fission reactors, meaning that they generate energy when a neutron slams into a larger atom and splitting in two, thereby releasing energy. The electricity generated by nuclear fission is considered clean energy by the U.S. Department of Energy because it generates no greenhouse gas emissions. And nuclear power reactors deliver massive quantities of power: Half of the carbon-free energy generated in the U.S. comes from nuclear power reactors.

However, nuclear fission reactors also create waste that remains radioactive for thousands of years.