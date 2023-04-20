Op-ed: Want a stronger economy? Start by teaching personal finance to teachers

While U.S. voters are divided on many issues today, there are at least two where they can agree: They want a stronger economy and better education.

The good news for policymakers is that there is a simple way to make voters happier on both fronts: They can increase the number of states requiring K-12 financial education.

Currently, only half of the states in the U.S. require at least one course in either economics or personal finance for high-school graduation, according to data from the Council for Economic Education. That means millions of U.S. consumers are entering adulthood without basic life skills needed to manage debt, invest, save wisely and appropriately weigh economic tradeoffs over their lifetimes.

Given that consumption represents some two-thirds of the overall U.S. economy, this frequent absence of financial capability can have significant consequences. We have seen consumer decisions repeatedly play meaningful roles in economic downturns, including the housing speculation that fueled the 2008 Financial Crisis and ensuing Great Recession.

While financial literacy alone will not eliminate such risks, there is ample evidence that it can improve economic choices that in turn influence broader economic trends. Consider a few examples:

Research published in the October 2020 Economics of Education Review concluded that "financial education requirements are associated with fewer defaults and higher credit scores among young adults."

A recent report by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, an industry regulatory body, found that "financial literacy has significant predictive power for future financial outcomes," even after controlling for baseline financial and demographic characteristics.

Research by Montana State University economics professors Christiana Stoddard and Carly Urban published in 2018 focused on how mandated personal finance education in high school impacted decisions around financial aid and spending entering and during college. It showed that students receiving financial education were more likely to use lower-cost sources of capital to pay for college and had lower credit-card balances and student loan amounts.

It wouldn't take much to produce a big incremental improvement in overall consumer financial well-being, given the impact of this education on key financial decisions such as college financing choices, which can mean less debt later on and a greater ability to buy a first home — all drivers of the economy.