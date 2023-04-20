Sugar prices spike to 11-year high and could rise further due to extreme weather

Orlando, Winter Park, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, chocolate bar display, Milky Way and Snickers. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Prices for sugar spiked as rising demand was compounded by a deteriorating weather outlook — and analysts say there's still room for prices to shoot higher.

Raw sugar futures in recent days rose to 24 cents a pound and reaching an 11-year high.

"Sugar fundamentals are quite bullish for the prices to remain elevated in the short to medium term," said Girish Chhimwal, a sugar analyst at S&P, citing weather risks plaguing top sugar producers.

Rising costs could be passed on to consumers in the form of pricier candy.

"The rising price of confectionary and sugar-based beverages will incorporate rising sugar values," said John Stansfield, a senior sugar analyst at commodity data platform DNEXT.

Prices of processed foodstuff are rising globally, Stansfield added.

"In a bar of chocolate you have milk, cocoa powder etc. and these costs are also rising. Energy and labor costs to make such goods are also rising," he said.