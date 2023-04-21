Club meeting recap: Stocks edge down, Halliburton, Humana

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Friday's key moments. Equities fall on earnings Stick with Halliburton Watch Humana 1. Equities fall on earnings Stocks edged down Friday morning, as corporate earnings continued to disappoint investors, with all three major U.S. indices on track for a week of losses. But Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) proved a bright spot, delivering a top- and bottom-line beat for the quarter ended March 31. Shares of the consumer staples giant were trading 3.5% higher Friday, at $156.50 apiece. Stay tuned for the Club's analysis on P & G's quarterly results later Friday. Meanwhile, U.S. services and manufacturing data came in stronger than expected in April, potentially giving the Federal Reserve cover to further raise interest rates at its next meeting in May. 2. Stick with Halliburton Oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB) reported a slight earnings beat Friday, but missed on cash flow. Still, the firm provided a bullish outlook, which bodes well for Club holding Halliburton (HAL) when it reports results Tuesday before the opening bell. Haliburton stock, down more than 15% year-to-date, should ultimately be lifted by its continued pricing power. Shares were down Friday morning by nearly 2%, at around $33 apiece. 3. Watch Humana Club holding Humana (HUM) has been a laggard lately, with shares trending lower this week despite better-than-expected results from other health-care names like United Health (UNH) and Elevance Health (ELV). Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday initiated coverage on Humana with an overweight, or buy, rating and $597-per-share price target. The firm said Humana stock is undervalued, given "multiple levers of upside" to management's guidance, along with Medicare Advantage market-share gains. Humana — whose stock was trading down 0.47% Friday, at $488 a share — is set to report first-quarter results Wednesday before the opening bell. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PG, HAL, HUM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.