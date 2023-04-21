CNBC Investing Club

Eli Lilly jumps to all-time highs on Alzheimer's news. Here's what it means our investment

Kevin Stankiewicz
Club holding Eli Lilly (LLY) expects U.S. health officials to make insurance reimbursement for Alzheimer's drugs easier to obtain, a policy change that, in theory, would help them become more commercially successful. It would be a boon to Lilly for sure, which has a treatment for the disease in trials. But we don't want to get ahead of ourselves before the company releases its latest Alzheimer's trial data.