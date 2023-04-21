NFL suspends five players for violating gambling policy

Five NFL players have been suspended for violating the National Football League's gambling policy, the league announced today.

The policy bars anyone in the NFL from engaging in any kind of gambling in league facilities or venues, including practice facilities. The league said its review uncovered no evidence that inside information was used.

No games were compromised as a result of the gambling, the NFL added.

Three players — Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders — will be suspended indefinitely, at least until the end of the 2023 season, for betting on NFL games last season.

Those players will be able to petition for reinstatement at the end of the season.

Two other Lions athletes — Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams — are suspended from playing in the first six regular season games. They will be able to participate in offseason and preseason activities.