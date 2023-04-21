Senate legislation would cap insulin at $35 per month for people with private insurance

In this photo illustration, insulin pens manufactured by the Novo Nordisk company are displayed on March 14, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Bipartisan Senate legislation introduced Friday would cap the price of insulin at $35 per month for people with private insurance.

The bill, drafted by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, comes two months after President Joe Biden called on Congress during his State of the Union address to extend the insulin price cap to the millions of people living with diabetes who have private insurance.

"Americans living with diabetes and the ones who love them cannot wait any longer for Congress to act — the time is now," Shaheen and Collins said in a statement.

"We are calling on Senate leadership to bring this bill to the floor for consideration as swiftly as possible."

Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which became law last year, capped the price of insulin at $35 a month for seniors on Medicare.

But efforts to include people with private insurance died in Congress last year due to Republican opposition.

More than 2 million patients with diabetes who take insulin are privately insured, according to the Health and Human Services Department.

About 150,000 patients who take insulin do not have insurance, according to HHS.

In March, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi announced they would slash prices of their most widely used insulin products in response to growing public pressure to address rising costs.