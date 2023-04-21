UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation

Dominic Raab, First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs walks in Downing Street on September 3, 2019 in London, England.

LONDON — U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an inquiry into bullying allegations.

In a letter addressed to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and published on his Twitter account, Raab states he "called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word."

Sunak launched an independent investigation into Raab's behavior in November, after eight formal complaints were lodged by at least 24 staff members during Raab's time as justice minister, foreign minister and Brexit minister.

The findings of the report, which were delivered to Sunak on Thursday, have not yet been released. Sunak has yet to provide a statement.

However, Raab said the investigation carried out by senior lawyer Adam Tolley had dismissed all but two of the claims leveled at Raab, which he noted are "flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government."

"Mr Tolley concluded that I had not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone," Raab wrote in reference to some of the claims leveled against him.

"I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that an officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice," he added.

Raab's resignation marks the third high-level minister to departure under Sunak's watch amid allegations of misconduct.

Just weeks after he assumed the top job, close colleague and minister without portfolio Sir Gavin Williamson quit in November amid allegations of bullying.

In January, Nadhim Zahawi was sacked as Conservative Party chairman after an inquiry found he had committed a "serious breach of the Ministerial Code."

Sunak had pledged his government would be rooted on ethical conduct.

"This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned. And I will earn yours," he said in October during his first speech as prime minister.