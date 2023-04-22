CNBC Investing Club

Big Tech earnings, crucial inflation call — here comes the biggest week of earnings season

Zev Fima@zevfima
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 14, 2023 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Stocks stuck to a holding pattern this week as investors brace for an incoming wave of Big Tech earnings and the Fed's favorite inflation reading.

Earnings reports have generally been better than expected so far this first quarter. Full-year estimates for the S&P 500 have largely held at around the $220 level set coming into April. Next week's announcements will surely test those numbers, along with the bulls riding the Nasdaq's 15% gain this year. It also happens to be the biggest week for our portfolio.