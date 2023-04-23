Here are the top 10 stock analysts of the past decade, according to TipRanks

The logo of NVIDIA as seen at its corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California, in May of 2022.

TipRanks used its Experts Center tool to identify the top ten analysts who have a high success rate, defying the general market trend and outperforming their peers.

TipRanks' algorithms calculated the average return and statistical significance of each rating, as well as the analysts' overall success rate. Each rating made during the past decade was measured over a one-year period.

To come up with this list, TipRanks analyzed every stock recommendation made by analysts in the past decade. The ranking is based on the analysts' ability to generate returns with stock ratings and price targets.

TipRanks is celebrating a decade of simplifying investment decisions through its data-driven research tools: Here is a list of the 10 best analysts on Wall Street.

No. 1 Mark Lipacis – Jefferies

Mark Lipacis ranks No. 1 out of the 8,371 analysts tracked on TipRanks. The five-star analyst has an overall success rate of 73%. Lipacis' best rating has been on chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). His buy rating on NVDA stock from Feb. 8, 2016 to Feb. 8, 2017, generated a return of 374.8%.

No. 2 Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Jason Seidl is second on the list and has a success rate of 73%. Seidl's top recommendation has been Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), which provides flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics solutions. The analyst generated a profit of 327.7% through his buy recommendation on DSKE from May 7, 2020 to May 7, 2021.

No. 3 Quinn Bolton - Needham

Quinn Bolton ranks No. 3 on TipRanks' top 10 analysts list with a success rate of 68%. Bolton's best rating in the past decade has been on ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), a semiconductor equipment manufacturing company. Through his buy recommendation on ACMR, Bolton generated a return of 608.4% from Aug. 19, 2019 to Aug. 19, 2020.

No.4 Dan Payne - National Bank

Dan Payne, in fourth place, has an overall success rate of 69%. Payne's best call has been on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR), an intermediate oil and natural gas company. His buy recommendation on BIR stock generated a return of 372.9% from Oct. 6, 2020 to Oct. 6, 2021.

No. 5 Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Financial

Scot Ciccarelli bags the fifth position and has a success rate of 74%. Ciccarelli's best recommendation has been Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), a discount store chain. His buy recommendation on FIVE resulted in a return of 249.4% from March 18, 2020 to March 18, 2021.

No. 6 Rick Schafer - Oppenheimer

Sixth-place analyst Rick Schafer has a success rate of 73%. Similar to Lipacis, Schafer's best recommendation has been NVDA. The analyst generated a profit of 190.7% from Aug. 19, 2019 to Aug. 19, 2020.

No. 7 Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Ross Seymore grabs the seventh position and sports a success rate of 77%. Seymore's best recommendation has been Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), a fabless semiconductor design company. Seymore generated a return of 150% from Nov. 5, 2012 to Nov. 5, 2013.

No. 8 Patrick Brown - Raymond James

Patrick Brown ranks No. 8 with a success rate of 75%. The five-star analyst's top call has been on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), a trucking company. Brown generated a profit of 211.2% through his buy call from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021.

No. 9 Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Colin Rusch has the ninth position on the list. The analyst has a 55% overall success rate. Rusch's best call has been on Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT), a company engaged in the manufacturing and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. His buy rating on WPRT generated a whopping return of 800% from March 18, 2020, to March 18, 2021.

No. 10 Shaul Eyal - TD Cowen

Shaul Eyal ranks No. 10. The analyst has an overall success rate of 68%. Eyal's best rating in the past decade has been on Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), a cloud-based security solutions provider. Based on his buy recommendation on NET, Eyal generated a return of 384.2% from Feb.14, 2020 to Feb. 14, 2021.

Bottom line

Investors can follow top analysts' views to make informed investment decisions. These analysts generated significant returns from their recommendations in the past decade and have notable success rates.

See all the analysts who made it to the top 100 list. We will return soon with the top 10 research firms of the past 10 years.