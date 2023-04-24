Be 'a real man,' Russia tells men as it looks recruit more fighters for war in Ukraine

A campaign billboard to sign up for contract service which reads "To defend the Fatherland is our profession" at a bus stop on April 13, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Russian Defence Ministry has started a new recruitment drive, looking to add 400,000 recruits to the army. Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Russia's Ministry of Defense stepped up efforts to recruit men to fight in Ukraine, launching an emotive ad campaign appealing to Russian manhood as it looks to bolster troop numbers for what could be a very protracted conflict. Advertising promoting the Russian armed forces have abounded on Russian social media sites, billboards and TV in recent days with campaign slogans such as "You're a real man. Be one" and "a man's life is a choice" as the ministry looks to recruit hundreds of thousands of troops. The Ministry of Defense is pushing the message hard on its Telegram channel. On Sunday, it posted a video promoting "contract military service" which showed images of a child becoming a man, studying, watching a soccer match, getting married then before morphing into images of recruits signing up, training and going to war. Underneath the video a caption said: "A man's life is a choice ... Every decision affects your fate and the fate of your loved ones. But today your choice can affect the fate of the country. Protect your future and the future of your children," according to a Google translation. Another ad showed men in everyday jobs and situations and alternatively as soldiers, concluding with the phrase: "You're a real man. Be one." One ad, Reuters noted, invited men to sign a contract with the Russian defense ministry for a salary starting at 204,000 Russian rubles ($2,495) a month. A hotline has been set up for potential recruits who have been promised high pay, social guarantees like help with housing, and "a secure future for the family."

Russian citizens recruited as part of partial mobilization attend combat training in the training spots of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk, Ukraine on October 05, 2022. Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The U.K.'s defense ministry noted Sunday that Russia had launched "a pervasive campaign" aimed at attracting new recruits. "The new adverts appeal to potential recruits' masculine pride, appealing for 'real men', as well as highlighting the financial benefits of joining up," it said via Twitter. " Nonetheless, the ministry said it was highly unlikely that the campaign will attract the Russian defense ministry's reported target of 400,000 volunteers. Regular Russian units, and the private military company called the Wagner Group, are now "competing for the limited pool of Russian fighting-age men," the U.K. ministry noted. The authorities are almost certainly seeking to delay any new, overt mandatory mobilization for as long as possible to minimize domestic dissent, it added. The Wagner Group had been allowed to recruit prisoners from Russian jails last year, with freedom offered to those who completed six months' service in the private military company fighting in Ukraine. That avenue to recruits was closed recently, however.

An ad in Saint Petersburg, Russia, promoting the army. The ad says ''serve Russia, with a real work." Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images