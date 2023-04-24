Coca-Cola earnings beat estimates, fueled by price hikes and higher demand

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, fueled by price hikes and higher demand for its drinks.

Shares of the company rose 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 68 cents adjusted vs. 64 cents expected

Revenue: $10.96 billion adjusted vs. $10.8 billion expected

Coke reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $3.11 billion, or 72 cents per share, up from $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges, certain tax matters and other items, the beverage giant earned 68 cents per share.

Net sales rose 5% to $10.98 billion. Organic revenue, which strips out the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, climbed 12% in the quarter, driven largely by higher prices on Coke's drinks.

Like many companies, Coke has been hiking prices to mitigate the impact of inflation. But the higher prices had a muted effect on demand for its beverages.

The company's unit case volume, which excludes the impact of pricing and currency changes, grew 3% in the quarter. Volume in North America was flat, while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa it fell 3%. But demand was strong in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

Coke reported 3% volume growth for its sparkling soft drinks unit. Its namesake soda also reported 3% volume growth, while Coke Zero Sugar's volume rose 8%.

Coke's water, sports, coffee and tea division saw volume growth of 4%, fueled by strong demand for its coffee and bottled water. Coke's coffee business reported its volume increased 9%, while its water division's volume rose 5%.

The earthquake in Turkey hurt demand for its tea, which saw volume shrink 3% in the quarter. Volume for its sports drinks, which include Bodyarmor and Powerade, also fell.

Volume for Coke's juice, dairy and plant-based beverages unit was flat. The suspension of its Russian business offset bright spots, like strong sales for its Fairlife dairy brand in the U.S.

The company reiterated its prior forecast for 2023. It is projecting comparable revenue growth of 3% to 5% and comparable earnings per share growth of 4% to 5% for 2023.