Russia's Lavrov receives blistering criticism for the Kremlin's war in Ukraine at UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters on April 24, 2023 in New York City.

UNITED NATIONS — The United States and Western allies took turns slamming Russia for its ongoing war in Ukraine and accused Moscow of trampling the U.N. Charter, during a lengthy Security Council meeting chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Lavrov, who flew from Moscow to New York to preside over the Security Council, defended his country's "special military operation" in Ukraine in opening remarks before the international forum. He also reiterated claims that Kyiv is the real aggressor.

Lavrov then blamed the United States for exacerbating geopolitical challenges around the world, including tensions between China and Taiwan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., placed the blame squarely back on Russia during her opening remarks before the 15-member group.

"Our hypocritical convener today, Russia, invaded its neighbor Ukraine and struck at the heart of the U.N. Charter," Thomas-Greenfield said, referring to the U.N.'s founding document that vows to preserve sovereignty, peace, justice and the prevention of war.

"This illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war runs directly counter to our most sacred principle: that a war of aggression and territorial conquest is never, ever acceptable," she said. "Today it's Ukraine, but tomorrow it could be another country, another small nation that is invaded by its larger neighbor," she added.

In direct remarks to Lavrov, Thomas-Greenfield reiterated calls for the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, whose sister attended the meeting.

"I want minister Lavrov to look into her eyes and see her suffering. I want you to see what it's like to miss your brother for four years. To know he is locked up, in a Russian penal colony, simply because you want to use him for your own ends," Thomas-Greenfield said.