Luxury goods giant LVMH becomes the first European company to surpass $500 billion in market value

Luxury goods giant LVMH on Monday became the first European company to surpass $500 billion in market value.

The parent company of Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon and Hennessy as well as brands including Givenchy, Bulgari and Sephora stores, reported a 17% rise in first-quarter sales earlier this month, more than double analyst expectations. Its shares hit a record high following the results, and hit another high on Monday.

It reported revenue of 79.2 billion euros ($87.1 billion) for 2022, with profit from recurring operations of 21.1 billion euros — its second consecutive year of record results.

The Paris-based firm has said it is set to benefit from China's Covid reopening as the return of travel brings back high-end spenders. Hopes of a rebound in Chinese consumer spending have also boosted the share prices of other luxury groups including Richemont , Kering and Burberry .

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is currently the world's richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires index.

In 2021, LVMH completed the acquisition of U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co for $15.8 billion.