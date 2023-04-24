Hollywood backers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney help springboard a Welsh soccer club back into the big leagues

WREXHAM, Wales - APRIL 22, 2023: Jordan Davies of Wrexham celebrates with fans as Wrexham win the Vanarama National League and are promoted to the English Football League after victory against Boreham Wood.

Wrexham, the Welsh soccer club owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured promotion back to the English Football League (EFL) system for the first time in 15 years.

A 3-1 victory on Saturday over London-based Boreham Wood saw the club win the Vanarama National League title, powered by two second-half goals from talismanic striker Paul Mullin.

The win meant Wrexham wrapped up the league title with one game to spare after a fierce challenge from Notts County. It will see the club ascend next season from the National League, the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, into the EFL League Two for the first time since its relegation in 2007/8.

Reynolds and McElhenney purchased Wrexham, the third-oldest professional soccer club in the world, for £2 million ($2.5 million) in November 2020, despite neither having much prior knowledge of the sport or of North Wales, where the club is based.

The Hollywood investment and commercial interest resulting from the popularity of the behind-the-scenes Disney+ documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" helped build the club a cult following around the world, and provided a financial boost that has enabled Wrexham to attain promotion at the second time of asking.