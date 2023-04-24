Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos says he's still in the running with his bid for the Washington Commanders

The saga over Washington's embattled football team might not be over quite yet.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin that he's "still in the hunt" when it comes to purchasing the Washington Commanders.

"I want to respect the process, but it is a head-to-head process right now," he said.

Earlier this month, an ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris made a bid worth an estimated $6 billion.

That bid is said to be awaiting approval from the NFL and its owners.

Both the league and Harris' ownership group declined to comment on Apostolopoulos' remarks.

Apostolopoulos' bid is also said to be around $6 billion, according to reports.

The Toronto businessman is a managing partner of the real estate firm Triple Group of Companies and he's the founder of the private equity firm Six Ventures.

He touted the attractiveness of the Washington sports team during his appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It is a tremendous city, it is a tremendous team, there is lots of great things happening in that market and we are real estate guys, so we look from real estate standpoint as well."

Commanders owner Dan Snyder announced in November that he was putting the Commanders up for sale following an investigation that found the organization's workplace to be "highly unprofessional."