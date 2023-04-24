Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: First Republic, Whirlpool and more

First Republic Bank — Shares of the San Francisco-based regional bank tumbled 7.8% postmarket after rising more than 12% during Monday's main trading session. Although the bank's earnings per share in the first quarter topped analysts' estimates, its deposit flight was worse than what analysts had estimated, plunging 41% to $104.5 billion. Analysts had expected the quarter-end deposits to total approximately $145 billion, according to the consensus estimate from FactSet's StreetAccount.

Whirlpool — The home appliance maker rose 3% after its first quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. Whirlpool posted per-share earnings of $2.66 and revenue of $4.65 billion. Analysts had estimated $2.28 in earnings per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Cadence Design Systems — The maker of software and silicon structures for designing printed circuit boards fell 3.2% in after hours trading on weak earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter. Cadence's first quarter earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion topped analysts' estimates of $1.26 and $1.01 billion, respectively, according to FactSet data.