This tech company is the 'best possible beneficiary' of A.I., says fund manager

Microsoft , Alphabet and chipmaker Nvidia are usually regarded as the biggest beneficiaries of artificial intelligence's growing popularity. But there's another tech giant that looks likely to be the "best possible beneficiary," according to Ben Rogoff, a portfolio manager at Polar Capital with 25 years of investing experience. That's Apple , Rogoff told CNBC Pro Talks last week. "It's got a dedicated, very, very, large audience of customers, and the ability to monetize technology change has been well proven," he said. Rogoff noted that Apple is in both the devices market — with its Apple Watch, phones and tablets — and in content — via its app store. "When you look at things like Siri, when you look at some of the functionality already being built into some of the watches, things like crash detection, those are the companies that I think if there's a way to monetize AI amongst them to either create more stickiness and less churn in its user base, or just … new revenue opportunities, I think Apple will take it," he said. Rogoff reiterated that he's "favorable" on Apple. Besides Apple, Rogoff told CNBC Pro Talks that four other large-cap stocks are driving some of the biggest and most tangible advancements in artificial intelligence. They are Microsoft, Nvidia, AMD and Alphabet. "We're hugely excited about AI," said Rogoff. "It's still very early, but ChatGPT described as the iPhone moment for the artificial intelligence technology industry feels about right to us." — CNBC's Ganesh Rao contributed to this report.