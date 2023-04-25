3 ways to rethink old age and retirement, MIT expert says

The following is an excerpt from "This week, your wallet," a weekly audio show on Twitter produced by CNBC's Personal Finance team. Listen to the latest episode here.

Americans are living longer — and it's changing the nature of retirement planning.

The classic retirement framework aims for seniors to have enough money to fund their lifestyle in old age. While not incorrect, the framework is "incomplete," Joseph Coughlin, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology AgeLab, told CNBC.

"Longevity planning" is a better way for society to think about old age — especially since the future is "much grayer than it's ever been before," he said.

There's a roughly 50% chance that Americans who are 65 years old today will make it to 85 — a period that lasts about 8,000 days, or a third of their adult life, Coughlin said.

Instead of a short period earmarked purely for leisure and travel, retirement in the future will be increasingly dynamic one, in which people might have different part-time gigs and find other ways to stay happy and engaged.

"Leisure is a story we wrote for retirement when it was short," said Coughlin, author of "The Longevity Economy: Unlocking the World's Fastest-Growing, Most Misunderstood Market." "Life is the new story we need to write when it becomes so much longer."