Danaher's disappointing guidance weighs on the stock — and forces us to reassess our investment case

Danaher Corporation
Life sciences and medical diagnostics company Danaher (DHR) delivered a first-quarter earnings beat Tuesday, even as its lowered outlook sent shares of the Club holding tumbling. The revised guidance forces us to put our rating on Danaher stock under review, while lowering our price target.