Halliburton's first-quarter results validate our reasons for owning the stock

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
A Halliburton worker walks through a hydraulic fracturing site north of Dacono, Colorado.
Club holding Halliburton (HAL) reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results before the bell Tuesday, validating our investment in the oilfield services company as it capitalizes on years of underinvestment in drilling capacity.

  • Total revenue rose 33% year over year to $5.68 billion, topping analyst expectations of $5.5 billion, according to Refinitiv.
  • Earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled on an annual basis, to 72 cents, exceeding the Refinitiv estimate of 68 cents.